The summer of music, money, and more continues at Power 107.5/106.3 with another one of your favorite artists coming to the 614…. Sleazyworld Go!

Join us for the pop-up pull-up with Sleazy Friday, May 27th 4-6 pm at Dreams Shop on High Street located at 1217 North High Street!

Pull up and meet Sleazy as he premieres his remix of Sleazy Flow ft. Lil Baby!

Columbus! Meet Sleazyworld Go This Friday was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com