Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

My grandmother used to say “You can never be too careful”… and in today’s day, that statement can’t be more accurate.

The United States of America is home to the most mass shootings across the globe, and the numbers aren’t even close. Less than two weeks after a deadly racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, innocent children were gunned down in Texas.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Perhaps the saddest part of the entire ordeal is that so many gutless, fatal attacks occur, that most of them won’t make front-page news. This is why erring on the side of caution when it comes to guns and potential mass shootings is the only appropriate thing to do.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what it says was a credible threat to shoot students and teachers in Midview schools in Grafton.

The school alerted staff, caregivers and parents to the threat that was made by a student, according to law enforcement. The threat was made to Midview East Intermediate school.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

1 Dead, 2 Injured In High School Graduation Shooting At Xavier University

A New Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection Is Here Right In Time For The Finals

Anita Baker Reveals Chance The Rapper Helped Her Buy Her Masters From Former Label

Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!

Hoochie Daddy Shorts Spark Debate About Masculinity

Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections

The Rock’s Daughter, Simone, Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Her Wrestling Name

L’s On Deck: The Air Jordan 4 To Get A “Nike SB” Remix Treatment

OHIO: Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting

‘Thoughts And Prayers’: Video Shows NRA’s Unwitting Leader Mocked Brilliantly After Mass Shootings

OHIO: Student Detained After ‘Credible Threats’ of School Shooting was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com