Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Louis Vuitton is extending their partnership with the NBA for the 2021 playoff season. They have revealed a new collection just in time for the Finals.

As per Hype Beast the French luxury house is suiting up just in time for the upcoming series between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Last week the brand announced some new and very key additions to the LV x NBA collection. In this third installment all the pieces feature a cobalt blue theme. For this newest drop we get an array of carries that feature co-branding throughout including their signature duffle bag, a Christopher PM backpack, a pocket organizer and a reimagined Dopp Kit Toilet Pouch.

The meeting between the Maison and the professional basketball league explores collective memories of the two cultural institutions around the time of 1990’s basketball mania. Former Men’s Artistic Director and late great Virgil Abloh fused the trademarks of both Louis Vuitton and the NBA in a transversal celebration of pop culture, fashion and sports. The collection celebrates the unifying and inclusive moments of the game and its diverse characters while reflecting the values of familiarity and relatability key to Virgil Abloh’s work at Louis Vuitton.

The third season of the Louis Vuitton x NBA collection will be available for sale starting June 2.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

A New Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection Is Here Right In Time For The Finals was originally published on hiphopwired.com