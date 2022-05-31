5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to one of the most bangin’ bodies in the game, Normani’s abs are repping for team Gemini. The Wild Side singer lets her duality show through her sweet yet sultry style, talent, and bubbly personality! The singer, born May 31, 1996, is celebrating her 26th birthday and we’re swooning over the many ab-licious looks she’s given us since rising on the scene as a solo artist.

Normani took to Instagram, today, to celebrate the milestone with a stunning bikini post that expresses her gratitude for 26 years around the sun. “Just feeling sooooo grateful today. thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad bitch birthdaaaaaaaaay,” she wrote. And you guessed it, the abs are on display.

In honor of her birthday, here’s some of our favorite looks from the pop star that show off her abs while personifying her inner gemini.

Birthday Suit

Wild Side

For her highly anticipated visuals Wild Side featuring Cardi B, Normani served us body in bedazzled cutouts that saved just enough for the imagination. Styled by Kollin Carter, this was just one of many looks from the Tanu Muino-directed video that made headlines for serving as much sexiness as it did style.

Halloween

Normani channeled Salma Hayek from the 90s cult classic From Dusk Til’ Dawn, for last year’s Halloween costume, while showing off her amazing curves in a chocolate bikini similar to the one the Hayek wore in the iconic dance scene from the vampire flick.

Abs For Days

Long before Lori Harvey debut her chisled abs on the Met Gala red carpet, Normani served us a generous dose of abs in just about every photo she’s ever posted on the ‘gram. Here she is posing in a slinky black cutout gown.

Savage

As the first Savage X Fenty ambassadors, Normani has shown off her killer abs while modeling some of Rihanna’s finest pieces. “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up the most confident, but I think that’s why Savage X is so important,” she told Vogue in 2019.

Happy Birthday!

