Troopers identify teen killed on Statehouse lawn

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the person fatally shot on the Statehouse lawn Sunday night was a teenager.

The shooting was originally reported around 10 p.m., Sunday, when Broderick M. Harper, 16, was found at the northwest corner of the building. Officers at the scene tried life-saving measures, but Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not released any suspect information.

OSHP will be leading the investigation because it happened on Statehouse grounds, but confirmed the shooting was not related to any official Statehouse business.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

