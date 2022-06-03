Lizzo Debuts Her Size-Inclusive Yitty Headliner Collection

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is all about living a vibrant, unapologetic life and her recent clothing designs resembles just that. The It’s About Damn Time Grammy Award-winning singer launched a second collection, and we are loving the vibe of each piece.

Yitty, Lizzo’s childhood nickname, is a size-inclusive, everyday-wear brand based on the main things the star stands for; self-love and extreme self-confidence. The collection consists of full-length catsuits, biker shorts, thong bodysuits, shaping bandeaus, sports bras, and leggings. Each piece offers a level two compression and comes in popping colors and eye-catching prints. The high shine microfiber fabrics allow the pieces to stand out, and hidden performance features help the material conform to any shape.

Source: Courtesy of Yitty / Courtesy of Yitty

Out of respect for Mother Earth, more than half of the styles are made with super-soft recycled fibers, and the packaging is made from 100% recycled paper. The collection is available in sizes XS-6X, and the prices range from $39.95 to $99.95.

For more information on the Yitty Headliner Collection or to purchase your Yitty Headliner gear, visit here. What do you think? Do you love the new collection?

