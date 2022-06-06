CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the undisputed champion when it comes to Christmas songs, but it may also pose some legal trouble for the singer. A songwriter, who says he co-wrote a song with the same title in 1989, is accusing her of copyright infringement.
Last week, Andy Stone filed a complaint in New Orleans federal court against Carey, her co-writer Walter Afanasieff, and Sony Music Entertainment. Stone is asking for at least $20 million in damages for copyright infringement, misappropriation, and additional claims, Reuters reports.
For the full NBC4 story click here
