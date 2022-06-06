According to NBC4i, you’ve surely seen or heard by now that inflation, supply chain issues, and product recalls have led to a shortage of baby formula across the U.S.
That shortage is sending many families scrambling for ways to feed their babies, and some are getting creative, even trying to make formula themselves.
Now, many parents are turning to social media, seeking advice from Facebook groups, and finding recipes online for homemade formulas, some dating back to the 1960s.
But in a post on its website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “strongly advises” parents against making their own baby formula, adding that it can seriously harm your child.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Kevin Hart Announces Ohio Stops for His Second Leg Tour
- FDA warns against making homemade baby formula amidst shortage
- Columbus Taco Week returns; see where to find specials
- Deshaun Watson Faces Lawsuit From 24th Massage Therapist
- Free lunches, snacks for students at Columbus library locations
- Columbus gas prices up 40 cents
- Arizona Cops Refused To Save Black Man Drowning, Transcripts Show: ‘I’m Not Jumping In After You’
- Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved
- Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
- Garcelle Beauvais Shows Us How She Gets ‘Glammed Up And Ready To Go’ For The 2022 MTV Movies And TV Awards