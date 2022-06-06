FDA warns against making homemade baby formula amidst shortage

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, you’ve surely seen or heard by now that inflation, supply chain issues, and product recalls have led to a shortage of baby formula across the U.S.

That shortage is sending many families scrambling for ways to feed their babies, and some are getting creative, even trying to make formula themselves.

Now, many parents are turning to social media, seeking advice from Facebook groups, and finding recipes online for homemade formulas, some dating back to the 1960s.

But in a post on its website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “strongly advises” parents against making their own baby formula, adding that it can seriously harm your child.

