Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

A video sent to NBC4 Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway and also trying to dodge two men attacking each other.
“After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when you think that, something else happens,” said Jon Castiaux, who witnessed the incident Saturday morning on I-270 South as he waited in halted traffic.
Castiaux told NBC4 that he was approaching the Hamilton Road exit when he saw people running around on the highway. He then saw two men on the ground and was under the impression at first that someone was getting CPR.
For the full NBC4 story click here
