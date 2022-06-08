Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal to drive $150,000 Bentley

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be driving around campus in style this season after signing a name, image and likeness deal to drive a Bentley Bentayga valued at $150,000.
Stroud’s partnership is with Sarchione Auto Gallery, a dealership based in Canton. The dealership confirmed the signing to NBC4 on Wednesday.
Stroud is the first current Ohio State player to sign an NIL deal with Sarchione, but the dealership has ties to OSU after signing former Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave before the 2022 NFL draft.
Stroud is just one of many Buckeyes who have benefitted from the first 11 months of NIL.
For the full NBC4 story click here
