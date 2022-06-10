Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Creative Director and Fashion Designer Jessica Williams debuts her Transitional Collection, and celebrity hairstylist and personality Tokyo Stylez is the campaign’s star. The collection is a part of her ready-to-wear brand, Irregular Exposure, which provides luxury wear for various body types.

The collection consists of attention-grabbing pieces that accent the body and stand out. Williams’s goal was to create a collection that was inclusive and fearless. “Instead of thinking about fashion and who should be included in a linear way, we envision a spectrum where everyone can be included. Our audience wants to walk into a room and own it. What better time than Pride Month to launch this bold collection?” Williams stated.

According to Williams, Tokyo Stylez was chosen for this campaign because of her audaciousness. “I wanted to work with a strong person that is changing the face of the culture. Tokyo is a force to be reckoned with. She is bold, creating cultural moments through her amazing hairstyles that she creates for her clients that includes the likes of Cardi B, Young Miami, and so many more. I wanted to collaborate with a creative that ‘gets it,’ and Tokyo ‘gets it!’” Williams said.

The collection is a revamp of some of the popular Irregular Exposure styles. It consists of boy shorts in denim and nylon, denim tops and jeans, crop turtlenecks, plus more. All pieces come in sizes XS-XXL.

Visit Irregular Exposure for more information.

DON’T MISS…

6 Brands Are Showing The LGBTQ+ Community Major Love

The Ultimate Gift Guide To Celebrate Pride Month

Fashion Designer Jessica Williams Unveils Her Transitional Collection With Tokyo Stylez As The Star Of The Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com