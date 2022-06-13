Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Ohio’s concealed carry laws are set for a massive overhaul Monday when Senate Bill 215 goes into effect, eliminating the permit and training requirement for Ohioans carrying a concealed weapon.
Three months ago, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, citing the increase in crime across the state. Starting Monday, any “qualified adult” in Ohio can carry a handgun without a permit. A qualified adult is any individual over 21 years old who is legally allowed to own a gun. The law applies to handguns and pistols only, meaning Ohioans cannot conceal other weapons like rifles or shotguns.
For the full NBC4 story click here
