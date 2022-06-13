CLOSE
Time to win big! Click below and take our music survey for your chance to win tickets to The Juneteenth Ohio Festival ft. Adina Howard, Slave and more plus $250 spending cash or text JUNE TO 52140 from your mobile phone *text messages and data rates may apply*
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
TRENDING TODAY:
- Win Tickets to Juneteenth Ohio Festival and $250 Spending Cash!
- Company offering $2K to release 100 cockroaches in your home
- CPD: Man injured after shots fired at people leaving North Side cafe
- Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes
- Police ID victim, suspect in fatal Tuttle mall shooting
- Jennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Award Win
- Nene Leakes Serves Face In A Flawless Instagram Selfie
- Kelly Rowland Gives Us Hair Envy While Performing With Coldplay
- UNCF Teams Up With Deloitte To Launch Remote Learning Program For HBCUs
- Senators Reach Tentative Gun Agreement Without Action On Semiautomatic Rifles