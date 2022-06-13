Rickey and Jini bring you Money Matters to be sure you are on top of finances, saving and anything money focused! Jini Thornton Gives You Tips and Tricks to Save Money, Fix Debt, and Secure Financing.

Ever had a loved one pass and can’t find their insurance policy? Jini teaches how to find this policy at NAIC.org, The National Association of Insurance Commissioners with the Policy Locator.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get some important monetary guidance below via “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

Jini gives you 4 tips to help you with consolidating your debt. If you are interested in saving some cash on insurance, Jini gives some info on how to get you there. Afraid to lose your hotel and airline points when you die? Your points aren’t technically yours, so be sure to be specific in your will on who gets those points you’ve built. Looking to buy a house and need financing? Big Banks aren’t always the go-to. Jini gives some other sources that can help you accomplish your goal! Click on the audio player to learn more and get your financial literacy lesson in today!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters: Tips and Tricks to Save Money, Fix Debt and Secure Financing [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com