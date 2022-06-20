Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police.

CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument that led to members of each group firing at each other.

The three victims, the 17-year-old, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, were transported to Wexner Medical Center, per police. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: