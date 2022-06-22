Pharrell Surprises Five Students By Paying Off Their Student Debt At His ‘Something In The Water’ Festival

“Pharrell forever changed their lives. This was a powerful moment,” Cole told WJLA. “Imagine if President Biden made this a reality for all students. Student debt continues to disproportionately plague the Black community and crush opportunities for so many Black people.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson even took to Twitter to share the impact of Pharrell Williams’ gift to the students.

“Right after @Pharrell surprised young NAACP leaders by paying off ALL their student debt, someone asked ‘what are you going to do now?’ One student tearfully responded, ‘I’m going to law school.’ This is what it’s about—unlocking opportunities for those historically oppressed.” In following tweets, he called out Biden to cancel the student loan debt that continues to plague the country.

