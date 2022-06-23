Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Junie’s Clothing Brand For A ‘Mommy And Me Desert’ Collection And The Pieces Are Popping!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman Shumpert (Junie) have joined forces to bring their fans a special drop. Taylor jumped on her Instagram to reveal that she’s collaborated with her daughter’s clothing line, JuJu Beez Clothing, to present the “Mommy and Me Dessert” collection.

The Mommy and Me Dessert Collection consists of athleisure wear that features exotic prints, neutral-colored sets, and monogrammed pieces. It also includes 90’s style bucket hats, windbreakers, and letterman jackets.

When it comes to fashion, Junie gets it from her mama. She’s one of the best-dressed celebrity kids, and her style is definitely something to mimic. This collection/collaboration is a part of Junie’s clothing brand, JuJu Beez, a fun and stylish kid’s clothing line that resembles Junie’s fresh swag. Taylor is ecstatic about collaborating with her talented daughter, and she raved about it on social media. “We’ve been working on this for a min & is sooooooooo excited to share with you guys!! Thank you @babyjunie4 Collaborating with you has truly been a dream come true for me! I’m such a big fan!”

The pieces in the “Mommy and Me Dessert Collection” range from $20-$129 and can be purchased here.

Junie’s clothing brand is in partnership with Thmbl which is an incubator for influencers who want to start their own brand.

