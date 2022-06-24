Comcast And Faceforward Productions Bring Docuseries, ‘The Black Beauty Effect’ to Xfinity

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Comcast and Faceforward Productions have joined forces to produce a powerful docuseries. The Beauty Effect will debut this fall exclusively on the Black Experience network on Xfinity channel.

The Beauty Effect will highlight Black women making their mark and advocating for change in the beauty industry. The docuseries will feature heavy hitters in the beauty world like Whitney White, Cara Sabin, Amber Riley, Elaine Welteroth, Kayla Graves, plus more.

The Black Beauty Effect Aims To Bring About Change

The Beauty Effect will reveal the truth about the beauty industry and how Black women’s impact on the industry has affected its trajectory for years. The three-part docuseries will analyze hair, skin, and makeup from the perspective of Black beauty influencers and celebrity makeup artists. Former Editor-In-Chief of Essence Magazine Mikki Taylor and popular fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown (one of the creators and executive producers of the show) will contribute their keen insight as editors in the industry.

Andrea Lewis is also one of the creators/producers of the show. Her resume includes popular series like Degrassi: The Next Generation and Black Actress. In a recent statement, she commented that this production is one of her “dream projects.” Lewis remarked, “As someone who grew up in the television and film industry, I’ve sat in more makeup chairs than I can count, and I have experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it’s like being a Black woman and navigating the beauty space. I’ve always wanted to create a story that captured the fullness of our impact in the beauty industry.”

Black Experience on Xfinity showcases everything Black from movies, television shows, news, and more. To access the Black Experience on Xfinity, go to channel 1622 or say “Black Experience” into the Voice Remote.

For more information on The Black Beauty Effect, go to @blackbeautyeffect .

Comcast And Faceforward Productions Bring Docuseries, ‘The Black Beauty Effect’ to Xfinity was originally published on hellobeautiful.com