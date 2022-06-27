Cbus
Sheetz lowers prices to $3.99 until July Fourth

Sheetz Gas Station And Convenience Store In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, regional gas station chain Sheetz announced Monday it would “lower the pain at the pump” with a gas price reduction at all its locations.

According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz, will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Sheetz’s price reduction is set to last through the Fourth of July holiday.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex fuel vehicles, Sheetz explains.

