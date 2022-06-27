Sheetz lowers prices to $3.99 until July Fourth

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, regional gas station chain Sheetz announced Monday it would “lower the pain at the pump” with a gas price reduction at all its locations.

According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz, will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Sheetz’s price reduction is set to last through the Fourth of July holiday.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex fuel vehicles, Sheetz explains.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: