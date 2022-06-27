CLOSE
According to NBC4i, regional gas station chain Sheetz announced Monday it would “lower the pain at the pump” with a gas price reduction at all its locations.
According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz, will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
Sheetz’s price reduction is set to last through the Fourth of July holiday.
Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex fuel vehicles, Sheetz explains.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Sheetz lowers prices to $3.99 until July Fourth
- Black Senate Candidate Punched By Her White GOP Opponent At Abortion Protest
- Memorable BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About
- ‘Like Somebody Shot Me’: Rudy Giuliani Has Man Arrested For Slapping Him On The Back And Calling Him A ‘Scumbag’
- Man dead and woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting
- Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say
- Ohio Democrats speak at statehouse rally on Supreme Court abortion ruling
- 14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of teen in the Hilltop
- FBI Seizes Basquiat Paintings From Orlando Museum Over Authenticity Concerns
- Off-Duty Rhode Island Cop Caught On Video Attacking Black State Senate Candidate