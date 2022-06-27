Intel Ohio getting new $200M neighbor from vitamin company’s expansion

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A vitamin and supplement firm is joining the trend of expansion into a little town near Columbus to the tune of more than $200 million.
California-based Pharmavite, LLC, which makes Nature Made and MegaFood brand products, said Monday that a new manufacturing facility in New Albany will be its fourth plant. The company plans to build the vitamin factory at 13312 Jug St. Rd. NW, which is just a two-minute drive from Intel’s proposed semiconductor fabrication plant location.
A spokesperson for Pharmavite said it plans to start production at the new, 200,000 to 250,000 square-foot facility by the end of 2024.
For the full NBC4 story click here
