Cardi B took to Instagram to reveal the new cover art for her upcoming single and she looks stunning!

Taking to the platform, the rapper got fans excited for her new single, “Hot S**t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk by dropping the art for the song where she wore nothing but a silver bikini, matching silver sunnies and silver strappy heels, showing off her very fly peacock thigh tattoo in the process. She wore her hair in a blunt bowl cut and served face and body as she posed in the back seat of an old-school car to promote the new song.

THIS FRIDAY JULY 1st,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below. “Hot S*** featuring Lil Durk & Kanye WestTHIS FRIDAY JULY 1st,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Cardi’s 136 million Instagram followers were super excited about the big announcement and flooded her IG comments with their feelings of anticipation as they await the big release this Friday. “Run it up ….. ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “YESS LETS GOOOO CARDI B IS BACK” and still another wrote, “My wig is SNATCHED! Cardi B is about to stomp all over us! Eat! PS: Even if we don’t get a music video, we just need an epic live performance! @iamcardib”

Safe to say that we’re all eagerly awaiting new tunes from Cardi B!

Cardi B Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Single And It’s Fire! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com