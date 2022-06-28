Reynoldsburg bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Reynoldsburg passed legislation Monday banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth.
In a unanimous 6-0 vote, Reynoldsburg City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting licensed medical professionals from subjecting LGBTQ+ youth to conversion therapy. Reynoldsburg marks the ninth city in Ohio to enact a municipal ban on conversion therapy.
Specifically, the ordinance said, “the city of Reynoldsburg recognizes that efforts which seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity are harmful to young people.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
