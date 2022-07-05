Fans Are Furious Because The Wendy Williams Show’s YouTube Channel Has Been Deleted

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are furious at the fact that after the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, now the YouTube channel has been deleted as well.

The show’s final episode premiered in mid-June without the host after 13 seasons. Wendy Williams had stepped away from the show due to her health conditions. Since the show is over, fans were looking to reminisce on the iconic talk show by watching old YouTube videos but were surprised that the channel was deleted.

“This is ERASURE of legacy and it’s part of the tactic used to silence and subjugate Wendy in a guardianship,” a fan tweeted. “This is colonizer behavior and it is repulsive. Whoever’s involved… you are disgusting.”

According to Newsweek, the shows’ domain websites are also no longer online. The websites “wendyshow.com and wendywilliamsproductions.com, which had been the official web destinations for the talk show and production company, respectively, during the run of the popular talker, per Variety.”

Since her last show in July 2021, she was forced to deal with a variety of health issues like Graves disease and lymphedema. The media host is expected to launch her own podcast soon to keep Wendy’s legacy going.

