Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!

Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.

"Date Night in Paris," she captioned the fashionable video. Check it out below.

“Chic ,” one of Marjorie’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, “Yesssssssss”

A couple that slays together, stays together! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks?

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com