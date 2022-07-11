Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport facility

According to NBC4i, a woman and a man are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial facility in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that they received multiple calls at 5:22 a.m. from SK Foods at the 3300 block of Toy Road on a possible shooting. One woman was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center, per FCSO and Groveport Police.
Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says the shooter entered the building and shot the woman.
Groveport Police Sergeant Josh Short confirmed to NBC4 that the victim and the male suspect both died and described the shooting as a domestic violence situation.
For the full NBC4 story click here
