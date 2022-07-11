Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video.
Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton.
“To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really have to cut my driving to a bare minimum,” said the man who managed to catch the shooting on video. NBC4 is not identifying the man.
The man said he was driving home from Walmart on Stelzer Road and noticed he was being followed.
For the full NBC4 story click here
