Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

According to NBC4i, to celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday.

Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across the U.S. to customers who come in person to a store. According to Subway’s website, the first 50 customers to come to a participating store will get the Subway Series sandwich for free.

