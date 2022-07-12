Nia Noelle
Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

Customers are seen at the American sandwich fast food...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, to celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday.

Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across the U.S. to customers who come in person to a store. According to Subway’s website, the first 50 customers to come to a participating store will get the Subway Series sandwich for free.

For the full NBC4 story click here

