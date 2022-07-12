Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, to celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday.
Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across the U.S. to customers who come in person to a store. According to Subway’s website, the first 50 customers to come to a participating store will get the Subway Series sandwich for free.
For the full NBC4 story click here
