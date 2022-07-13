CLOSE
According to NBC4i, concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch.
Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair patrons are not permitted to bring guns inside any structures, including barns, food establishments and concert venues.
Last week, the Highway Patrol told NBC4 they have an increased security plan in place for the fair in light of recent mass shootings at public gatherings.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Concealed and Open Carry Guns Allowed at the Ohio State Fair
- Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old
- Lamar Odom Agrees To Celeb Boxing Match With “Fake Drake”
- KeKe Palmer Blazes On The Cover Of Glamour Magazine’s July Issue
- I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Boyfriend In Law?’ | Episode 8
- Family prepares to lay Jayland Walker to rest
- Jan. 6 rioter from Ohio apologizes to officers after House testimony
- Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says
- Police Shooting Victim Jayland Walker Is Given Open Casket Funeral Like Emmett Till
- Win Tickets to See Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and $250 Spending Cash!