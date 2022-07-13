Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Celebrate Their New Baby With A Rodeo Themed Baby Shower

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts recently enjoyed a rodeo themed baby shower in honor of the new baby they have on the way!

Dressed as a leather adorned cowboy and cowgirl, the sexy couple enjoyed good food, good music and good vibes as they celebrated their new bundle of joy with their family and friends. The theme was inspired by Watts’ hometown of Houston, Texas, so it was only right that they stepped into their cowboy boots and hats for the adorable rodeo. “We celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family,” the model and actress wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you every one for showing up for us.”

The beauty also shared another photo of her and her beau in their adorable ensembles. With her baby bump on full display, she captioned this post, “When a cowboy meets a cowgirl …..”

The decor for the themed party also included bandanas, hay stacks, “watering hole” signs, Southern food and more and took place at a rustic venue that was definitely on theme for the event.

The couple apparently met on season 2 of P-Valley where Watts plays bartender Big Bone and Lepley plays Diamond. The couple announced that they were expecting earlier this year in an adorable Instagram post.

