Franklin County opens new corrections facility

According to NBC4i, a special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center.

The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes.

“It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down on us today,” said Sandy Karnes, James Karnes’ widow. “It’s quite a legacy to leave for Franklin County and on the nation since it’s going to be one of the top jails in the nation.”

