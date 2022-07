Ben and Jen Till The End! Looks Like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Vegas!

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged 6 times and married 3 times to Marc Anthony Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. Ben Affleck has been married 1 time to Jennifer Garne r, but hopefully this is it!

According TMZ, Bennifer ( Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez) got a marriage license in Clark County, NV — which was reportedly processed on Saturday, July 16. The marriage license is stamped with both their legal names, which for some who didn’t know is. Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.