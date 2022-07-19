Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is booked and busy these days. The City Girls star recently rocked the stage at Wireless Festival in London, and her buzzing podcast Caresha Please broke number 1 on the Apple Music charts this week due to her viral interview with Kevin Gates.

Now, the rapper appears to be reveling in the fruits of her labor. On Monday, the megastar took to Instagram to share a few photos of her recent trip to Paris. The 28-year-old stepped out for a fun night in the city of lights wearing a Christian Dior outfit from the fashion house’s Pre-Fall collection.

In the caption, the podcast host wrote, “Imma take that ass to Paris.”

In a separate post, the “Act Up” hitmaker shared a photo album of herself donning a red and white bustier top with curve-hugging Black leather pants. Miami dressed up the fit with gold earrings, black kitten heels, and an oversized clutch. The hip-hop femcee wore her hair slicked back into a bun with a clean part.

We got to say, Caresha absolutely slayed this look!

Yung Miami hopes to walk down the fashion runway one day

Over the last year, the busy mother of one has been dominating the rap world, and now she’s taking the fashion industry by storm. In September, Miami attended Marcell Von Berlin’s debut runway show wearing a shimmering hot pink suit by the designer. During an interview with Nylon, the Florida native gushed about the big opportunity.

“The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe, and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she shared. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future, and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

We can’t wait to see Yung Miami strut her stuff down the catwalk.

Yung Miami Stuns In A Christian Dior Ensemble In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com