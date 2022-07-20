‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Fatally Shot While At Filming Location In New York

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, a crew member for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed in New York while on location for the filming of the show on Tuesday morning. According to NYPD, a random person came up to the car, opened the door, and fired shots at the crew member while he was sitting in his car at around 5 am. The suspect was a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and studio Universal Television said in a joint statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Pizarro was a part of the set security and parking enforcement that blocked off parking spots for filming. Police are unsure of the motive but feel as though the victim was targeted.

