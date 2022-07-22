Former First Lady Michelle Obama Has A New Book Coming Out This November And She Will Get Our Coins

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, has made our day. She announced the release of her second book titled The Light We Carry, and we can’t wait!

Obama is known for giving us a word or two. Because of this, her followers are elated that the author announced the upcoming release of her second book. According to Obama’s Instagram caption, we can expect “a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?”

Obama’s first book was a hit. It became a global bestseller and a favorite in many a book club. The popular book detailed her journey from the Southside of Chicago to the First Lady of the United States. Her second book follows up with valuable lessons she’s learned and how she adapts to life’s challenges. “I think of it as a kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered,” stated Obama.

The Light We Carry will be available on November 15, 2022. Click here for more information.

