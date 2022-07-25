Watch The Heartwarming Official Teaser Trailer For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Saturday (July 23), Marvel finally gave us our first look at the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

During the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer was revealed and it indeed gave everyone chills. Although Chadwick Boseman is no longer here with us, his presence was most definitely felt throughout the teaser trailer. In the powerful two minute preview, we seemingly see the funeral of T’Challa, the birth of a child, advanced Wakandan technology, a lot of aquatics (the introduction of Namor, the Submariner), a quick glimpse at a new hero dawning the Black Panther suit and a whole bunch of action! You can watch the trailer below.

One of the most noteworthy moments of the whole trailer happened when we hear T’Challa’s mother Ramona, who is played by Angela Bassett exclaim, “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?” After hearing Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Alright‘ countless times in the trailer, the feeling of sadness some might’ve gotten from watching the trailer eventually turned into hope and optimism for what was to come in the future. All in all, the trailer was a rollercoaster of emotions. As soon as the teaser dropped, fans quickly took to Twitter to express how it made them feel.

Majority of the internet had nothing but good things to say about the trailer, praising its cinematography and noting how heart warming it was. The Ryan Coogler written and directed film will star Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke. Newcomers to the series include Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta.

Although the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer was released along with the date its slated to hit theaters, there were a host of announcements regarding Marvel’s future. Some of these announcements included a new Captain America film that we’ll be able to see by 2024, a host of shows coming to Disney Plus over the next few years and an official date for the Mahershala Ali starring Blade film which will be out November 2, 2023.

It looks like its going to be a busy few years for MCU fans and it will all start with the release of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on November 1, 2022. Let us know how you felt about the trailer, who you think the new Black Panther should be and your predictions for the film in the comments!

Watch The Heartwarming Official Teaser Trailer For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally published on globalgrind.com