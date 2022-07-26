United Airlines adds flights to keep up with Ohio State football season demand

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, United Airlines is adding flights to and from Columbus to keep up with demand from football fans hoping to travel to see Ohio State games in person this season.
United announced on Tuesday that it would add more than 120 flights for the biggest games nationwide this football season.
Tickets currently are on sale to “more than 45 away games – including some of the country’s biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan,” according to the airline.
For the full NBC4 story click here
