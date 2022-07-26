Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side.

Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. Investigators — who determined the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of West Broad Street after talking to a second victim — said they believe Lester was shot in the Hilltop and later driven to the East Side, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim, 34, was reportedly in a car at the time of the shooting but was not injured. It is unclear who was driving the car at the time of the shooting.

