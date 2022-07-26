Why Pickerington schools is raising meal prices

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Pickerington Local School District announced it will be raising prices on all school meals this year.
The district’s announcement said the increase is due to the rising cost of food and expected supply chain issues.
The new prices are:
- Breakfast for all grades: increasing from $1.50 to $1.80
- Elementary and middle school lunches: increasing from $2.75 to $3.25
- Junior high and high school lunches: increasing from $3 to $3.50
For the full NBC4 story click here
