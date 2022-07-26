Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport is reporting Burrow will miss practice time and did not say how long the recovery will take. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season in just his second year.
In 2021, the Athens High School product threw for 7,299 yards, 47 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and had a 68.2% completion percentage.
