We’ve officially entered the reign of Keke Palmer. Don’t get me wrong, the actress has had a thriving career since her pre-teen years, but it looks like the world is finally catching up. Still doing promo tours for her latest movie Nope, the 28-year-old starlet made another stylish red carpet appearance. This time, in a black pre-fall 22 David Koma dress.

The black floor-length, strapless dress featured a thigh-high slit up one leg. Palmer’s braids fell to her waistline, and she kept her makeup flawless with a simple soft glam look.

The former talk show host is serving look after look, and we’re here for it. Her stylists, Wayman and Micah, deserve an award from her electric-colored Prada dress to her Christopher Rogers and Prada ensemble.

Style goals aside, Palmer defended her career accolades earlier this week when fans began to compare her to actress Zendaya Coleman. “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” the actress wrote. If you’re a Keke Palmer fan, then you know her long and hefty resume.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, writer, director, and producer Jordan Peele validates the star’s talent by noting that Palmer did not have to audition for her role as Emerald in Nope.

“Let’s talk about Keke Palmer. Was she who you were thinking of? Or did you let her audition and then she nailed it?” Gayle King asked.

“Keke never had to audition,” Peele responded with a chuckle. “Not that auditioning is a bad thing. But no, I did have her in mind,” he continued. “There’s this person that I’ve met a lot of versions of that I don’t see in film. And it feels, in some ways, lik Emerald is, its’ almost like Keke, if Keke didn’t get a break.”

Sounds like Miss Palmer is that chick, and she is just getting started.

Keke Palmer Shuts It Down In A Black David Koma Dress At The Berlin Premiere of ‘Nope’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com