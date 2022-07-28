Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

TD Jakes went in on the women and Eva and Lore’l had something to say. Plus, should you lie to get a job? Plus, the ladies undress a viral tweet comparing Keke Palmer to Zendaya. Do you think colorism is involved?

The Final Question To Undress got real. Should your man pay for your friends?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’re getting ready for back to school! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Raised Like Men” | Episode 78 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com