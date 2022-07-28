Draya Michele Gives Us An Instagram Slay In A Look From Her PrettyLittleThing Collection

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele took to Instagram to give us fashion goals when she rocked a sexy dress from her latest PrettyLittleThing collection.

Taking to the platform, the model and actress shared a photo carousel of herself rocking the super sexy look which consisted of a long sleeved cold shoulder black and white dress that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and was all smiles as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers, rocking her hair in loose curls as they framed both sides of her face.

“Little Miss stands around the spades table at the cookout. Sidenote: if you don’t have that scar above your knee did you even have a childhood? @prettylittlething (link in bio) ” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, the former reality TV star is bringing her signature style to the online retailer for her very first collection. The collection is size inclusive and features sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.

“You know when you meet people, and you just connect with them right away?” the model said about the collaboration. “That’s how it is with the PLT team. I’ve been working with them for over a year now and when the idea came up to codesign a collection, I couldn’t say no. Our pieces are sexy, stylish and very on trend. Be proud of who you are and what you have. I can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

