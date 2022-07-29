Beyoncé’s Album ‘Renaissance’ Is Out And The Internet Is In Shambles

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The moment is finally here. Beyoncé’s seventh album, Renaissance, has dropped, and the world is in an uproar. Twitter is bursting with reviews, and we would be remiss if we didn’t get in on the fun! The highly anticipated album dropped at 12:00 a.m. this morning, and it’s been pandemonium ever since. And according to our trusted Twitter correspondents, the album is fire.

Bey’s impactful lyrics are floating all around the online stratosphere, and it’s looking like it will be a Renaissance summer. The Bey Hive speaks highly of the album and is already excitedly anticipating a tour.

And just when you thought “Break My Soul” was the best hit on the album, a Twitter user corrected that myth really quick.

Renaissance is a free album for Beyoncé and an ode to the LGBTQ+ community. She stated in her dedication that the community heavily influenced her because her Godmother, Uncle Johnny, exposed her to a lot of the music and culture. And to back up that notion, she featured quite a few LGBTQ+ artists on this album, and Twitter users are boasting about it.

I think it’s safe to conclude that Bey put her foot in this album’s a$$. Check out some more of Twitter users’ reactions below as they sing praises to what just may be the album of the year.

