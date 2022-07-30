Lizzo Is ‘Going Viral For Being Pretty’ With Latest Selfies

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Twitter to share a series of selfies of herself looking absolutely flawless and is, as she put it, “going viral for being pretty.”

In the photo dump, the “Rumors” songstress donned a face full of glam including glitter lipstick and glitter nail polish on her long, stilletto shaped nails. As for her hair, the beauty rocked a slicked back pony tail with her baby hairs on full display as she served face for her social media photo dump.

“Going viral for being pretty >>>” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She also shared the flawless photo dump on Instagram as well, this time captioning the set of photos, “I took these on a iPhone I PROMISE THIS COUNTS AS A NONCHALANT PHOTO DUMP YALL ”

The beauty’s 12.8 million IG followers completely ate this look up, commenting “You are literally GORGEOUS ” and “FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES ” underneath the flawless look.

What do you think about Lizzo’s selfies?

