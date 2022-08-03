Want to Be a Vendor For Our Job and Recruitment Fair?

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair is almost here!

Do you want to be a vendor?

If your company has hard-to-fill positions then you need to take part in the Urban One and Columbus Urban League Career and Recruitment Fair!

When: Friday, August 19th

Where: 780 Mount Vernon Avenue, Columbus

Time: 3pm-7pm

Find the perfect candidates for your jobs! Potential employers will have the ability to interview on the spot – or collect fresh, qualified resumes!

Showcase your company and fill those hard-to-fill roles with qualified prospects!

FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO RESERVE YOUR LOCATION CALL 614- 458-9505