Yesterday was a sad day for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Meek Mill, and 50 Cent are speaking out about how unfair it is for the basketball star. She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession of a vape pen.

In other news, Tyler Perry shares his last moments with Cicely Tyson.

Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Brittney Griner’s 9-Year Sentencing In Russia [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com