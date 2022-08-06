Lizzo Reacts To Beyoncé Shoutout On ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The internet is still buzzing over Beyoncé’s latest album and Lizzo is the latest member of the Beyhive to take to the platform to express her excitement over Bey’s latest track.

Over the weekend, Queen Bey and Madonna teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs of a long list of influential Black women, Lizzo included. In the new song, Beyoncé name drops Lizzo alongside a bunch of other influential Black women including Jill Scott, Santigold, Tierra Whack, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland.

The “Rumors” singer took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans, tweeting, “B—- BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.” In another tweet —she wrote, “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO” — and added a video reaction where she said, “I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face. She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say: BYE.”

Check out her response to Bey’s shoutout below.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” remix?

