Kanye West Mourns “Skete” After End Of Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Union

Kanye West hasn’t shown much in the way of grace towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, and that streak continues after the end of the celebrity union. Ye took to Instagram and delivered his thoughts on the conclusion of Kardashian and Davidson’s romance in an extremely petty way.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye West AKA Ye shared an image of a doctored New York Times newspaper issue with the breaking headline reading, “Skete Davidson Dead At The Age Of 28” which was posted in the early morning hours of August 8.

In small print below the larger headline, Kid Cudi caught an unfortunate stray. As so might know, the Cleveland star recently performed in Kanye’s stead at Rolling Loud Miami and was met with a rude response from the crowd leading to him leaving the stage.

“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” read the smaller print.

Kanye West scrubbed his IG page and the above post is the only one featured. There hasn’t yet been a response from the camps of Davidson or Kardashian since the post went live.

