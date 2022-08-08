Four-time Grammy winner and star of ‘Grease’ Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73.
Her husband John Easterling made the announcement on her socials saying, “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
Back in May of 2017, Olivia made the announcement that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was receiving treatment.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
She was known for her role as Sandy Olsson alongside her co-star John Travolta in the 1978 movie “Grease.”
Olivia was also a singer-songwriter. Her hit single “Physical” in 1981 stayed at #1 for 10 weeks, breaking all records in the ’80’s.
The actor is survived by her husband John, Daughter Chloe, her sister and brother and several nieces and nephews.
The Latest:
- Vandals paint over Black Lives Matter memorial
- Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington
- I Hate The Homies Podcast “A Happy Ending?” | Episode 12
- NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field
- Tracee Ellis Ross Is Our Style Muse In A Thrifted Pantsuit
- Queen Things: Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live At 2022 VMAs
- GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
- Olivia Newton-John Dies Of Breast Cancer At 73
- N.O.R.E. Gets Driver’s License At Age 44
- What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?
Olivia Newton-John Dies Of Breast Cancer At 73 was originally published on mix1079.com