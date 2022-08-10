Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

People are speaking out against Irv Gotti, and this time its legal advice. Judge Mathis was stopped by TMZ and he feels that Ashanti should seek legal action against Irv Gotti. Irv has been going on a spree of unleashing personal information and stories between him and Ashanti, and it’s not looking good.

In other news, Beyonce’ is being petty and Jay-Z is showing his chest hairs.

Gary’s Tea: Judge Mathis Says Ashanti Should Take Legal Action Against Irv Gotti [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com